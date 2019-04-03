KEMET (KEM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Get KEMET alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEM opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.67.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. KEMET had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KEMET will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $458,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $64,293.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,381. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.