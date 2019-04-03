KEMET (KEM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.
Shares of NYSE KEM opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.67.
In related news, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $458,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $64,293.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,381. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.
KEMET Company Profile
KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.
