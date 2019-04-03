Kellogg (K) Receives $64.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $5,836,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,762,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5,672.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.73%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

