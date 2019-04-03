Keith G. Myers Sells 11,558 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Stock

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) CEO Keith G. Myers sold 11,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $1,257,857.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,961.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.92. 155,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,341. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,535,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,506,000 after buying an additional 224,124 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 48,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Keith G. Myers Sells 11,558 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/keith-g-myers-sells-11558-shares-of-lhc-group-inc-lhcg-stock.html.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.