Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Keane Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Keane Group during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Keane Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Keane Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 619,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keane Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Keane Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after acquiring an additional 836,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

FRAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other news, Chairman Paul M. Jr. Debonis sold 38,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $404,293.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,344.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Carl Stewart sold 108,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,115,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,933 shares of company stock worth $1,977,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRAC stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Keane Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.87 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 20.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keane Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

