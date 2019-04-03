Karen Park Gallivan Sells 27,900 Shares of Graco Inc. (GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,900 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Park Gallivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,900 shares of Graco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $1,325,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Graco had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Graco by 4,085.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,782,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,715,585 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

