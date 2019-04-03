KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAR. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

