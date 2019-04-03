KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $77.51 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,619 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $107,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 90.5% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $132,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.01.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total transaction of $814,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $908.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

