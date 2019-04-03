Kaman Co. (KAMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Kaman reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Kaman had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAMN. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

KAMN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.58. 89,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,577. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kaman has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,516,000 after acquiring an additional 139,501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.