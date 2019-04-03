Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,225,353 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the February 28th total of 6,158,571 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 950,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Kadmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.77 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,874,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 105,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,777,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after buying an additional 533,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,777,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after buying an additional 533,883 shares during the last quarter. Puissance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Puissance Capital Management LP now owns 4,499,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 677,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,954,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 1,496,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

KDMN stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 3,848.01% and a negative return on equity of 192.20%.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

