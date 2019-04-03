K12 Inc. (LRN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,682,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of K12 worth $66,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Chavous sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $124,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,816.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,080. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Sidoti started coverage on K12 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of K12 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

K12 Company Profile

K12, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

