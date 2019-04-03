Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) was down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 951,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 577,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Jumei International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jumei International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Jumei International by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumei International during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumei International during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jumei International by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 71,030 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jumei International (JMEI) Shares Down 7%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/jumei-international-jmei-shares-down-7.html.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.