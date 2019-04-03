Joules’ (JOUL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JOUL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

JOUL opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.81 million and a P/E ratio of 26.42. Joules has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 393 ($5.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

