Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Decreased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,921,000 after buying an additional 1,352,484 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.12.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

