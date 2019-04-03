John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.07. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
