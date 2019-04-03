JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JW.A. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE JW.A opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $71.75.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $449.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.51 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

