John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

