JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts have commented on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE JKS traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 884,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.34.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.32). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 59,389 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 147,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.