Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $36.00 Price Target for Alcoa (AA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of AA stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alcoa has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 2,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Alcoa by 414.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

