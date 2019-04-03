JD.Com (JD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com and gave the company a “buy jd” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of JD opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,009.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,200,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,736,000 after buying an additional 2,650,221 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,535,000 after buying an additional 5,382,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,469,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $716,678,000 after buying an additional 649,113 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,813,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,052,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,330,000 after buying an additional 640,511 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

