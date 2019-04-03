JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 60,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 11,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,202,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $7,791,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,345,193. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

