JBS S A/S (JBSAY) Downgraded by Barclays

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. JBS S A/S has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.90.
JBS S A/S Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for JBS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.