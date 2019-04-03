JBS S A/S (JBSAY) Downgraded by Barclays

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. JBS S A/S has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.90.

JBS S A/S Company Profile

JBS SA, a food company, engages in the processing and trading of animal protein in Brazil and internationally. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb by-products; convenience food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company is also involved in the production, cogeneration, and commercialization of electric power; provision of cattle fattening and transportation services; management of industrial residue; production and commercialization of steel cans, plastic resin, soap base, soap bar, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; and purchase and sale of soybean.

