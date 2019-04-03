Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRA CON (UCC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRA CON (NYSEARCA:UCC) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRA CON worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRA CON in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000.

Shares of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRA CON stock opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRA CON has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $111.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.0102 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRA CON Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

