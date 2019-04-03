Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHSC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter.

JHSC opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

