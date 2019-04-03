Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Holdings Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $71,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,379,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,039 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $50,957.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEC opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JEC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $83.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $87.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec-holdings-cut-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.