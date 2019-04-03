Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) COO Terence D. Hagen Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) COO Terence D. Hagen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

JEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $83.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,978,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) COO Terence D. Hagen Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec-coo-terence-d-hagen-sells-12000-shares-of-stock.html.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Read More: Tarde Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.