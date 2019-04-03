Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/jackson-hole-capital-partners-llc-buys-new-position-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.