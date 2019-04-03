J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stake Lessened by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in J M Smucker were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 100.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,473,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

