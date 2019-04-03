iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Stake Lessened by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.41. 1,168,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,538. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

