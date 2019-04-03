iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 888,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 588,850 shares.The stock last traded at $137.41 and had previously closed at $135.67.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Sees Large Volume Increase” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/ishares-russell-mid-cap-growth-etf-iwp-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.