iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.65

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.65 and last traded at $199.70, with a volume of 48760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.5196 dividend. This is a boost from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

