Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

WARNING: “iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) Stake Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/ishares-global-timber-forestry-etf-wood-stake-lessened-by-advisory-services-network-llc.html.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.