iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) Stake Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $83.88.
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.
