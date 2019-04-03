iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,611 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 673,999 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 666.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 2,400,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,919,000 after buying an additional 2,087,312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,553,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,555,000 after buying an additional 682,328 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 868,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 570,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,931,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after buying an additional 296,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,576,000.

