iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0831 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of AOK stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $34.62.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/ishares-core-conservative-allocation-etf-aok-raises-dividend-to-0-08-per-share.html.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.