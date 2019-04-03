Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.52. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $98.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $52,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $5,325,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,171 shares of company stock worth $12,327,867 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,350,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,816,000 after buying an additional 473,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,858,000 after buying an additional 105,780 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.