IPG Photonics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 942 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 871% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

IPGP stock opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.84. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $261.77.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.91 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 62.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after acquiring an additional 325,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 76.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/ipg-photonics-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-ipgp.html.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.