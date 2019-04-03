IPG Photonics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 942 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 871% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.
IPGP stock opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.84. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $261.77.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.91 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.91.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
