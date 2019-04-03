Investors Sell Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength (AMZN)

Investors sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $1,592.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,679.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $87.07 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amazon.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $33.44 for the day and closed at $1,814.19

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,965.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,116.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $891.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

