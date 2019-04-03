Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Synovus Financial (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,065 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,689% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 22,242.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,955.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,934,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,886,708 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.98.

SNV opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

