Investors Buy Shares of Welltower (WELL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $46.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.97 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Welltower had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Welltower traded down ($0.54) for the day and closed at $77.06

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6,756.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

