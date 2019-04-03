Investors Buy Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on weakness during trading on Monday. $156.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $83.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.40 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PepsiCo had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded down ($0.55) for the day and closed at $122.00

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

The stock has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

