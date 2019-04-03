Investors Buy Shares of Altaba (AABA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $82.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.26 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Altaba had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Altaba traded down ($0.49) for the day and closed at $73.63

Separately, BidaskClub cut Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altaba by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altaba by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,878,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after buying an additional 103,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA)

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

