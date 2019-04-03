Investors Buy Red Hat (RHT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $144.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $107.08 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Red Hat had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Red Hat traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $183.00

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $4,469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Hat (NYSE:RHT)

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

