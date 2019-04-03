Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,345 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,560% compared to the typical daily volume of 322 call options.

CAR opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 4,189,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.33 per share, for a total transaction of $148,007,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $170,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7,427.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,764,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

