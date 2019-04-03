Investar (ISTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get Investar alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

ISTR opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Investar has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Investar had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Investar’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,163. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,383 shares of company stock worth $174,635. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Investar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Investar by 1,121.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 271,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 249,648 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Investar by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Investar by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.