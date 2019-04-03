Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

