Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/invesco-aerospace-defense-etf-ppa-shares-sold-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.