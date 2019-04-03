Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA PPA opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $62.18.
About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
