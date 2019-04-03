Invacio (INV) Achieves Market Cap of $744,355.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Invacio has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Invacio token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Invacio has a market capitalization of $744,355.00 and $2,336.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invacio alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.02666587 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013382 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000426 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005822 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001780 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000969 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 39,866,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,400,469 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invacio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invacio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.