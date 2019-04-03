Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 30,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,688,975.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $277,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,071 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

IART traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.