Instagram stars: Harry, Meghan fastest to hit 1 million fans

Pay no attention to Hollywood stars or pop idols. It seems nobody can match the charm of a royal couple expecting their first child, when it comes in Instagram.

Guinness World Records said Wednesday that a new Instagram account opened by his wife and Prince Harry Meghan is the fastest-ever to gain 1 million followers.

The account, which was opened Tuesday, reached the 1 million mark in under six hours, easily beating at a listing held by Korean atmosphere Kang Daniel. It has since climbed to 2.6 million.

Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, phone their account”sussexroyal.” They say it will be used for announcements that are important.

The fact has probably spurred interest from the accounts that Meghan is expected to give birth in April or early May.