Inspire Medical Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,519 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,569% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.

In related news, Director Joyce Erony sold 300,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $14,827,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 847,054 shares of company stock valued at $44,040,454.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 617,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 481.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 190,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 157,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $4,672,000.

A number of research firms have commented on INSP. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

INSP opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

