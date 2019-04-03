Insider Selling: TFI International Inc (TFII) Director Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 4,300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,056,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,266,720.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Alain Bédard sold 90,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.24, for a total transaction of C$3,621,600.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Alain Bédard sold 100,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.03, for a total transaction of C$4,103,000.00.

TFI International stock opened at C$40.49 on Wednesday. TFI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$32.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.00. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

